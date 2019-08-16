$138.75 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report sales of $138.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.60 million to $143.01 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $135.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $564.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.70 million to $570.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $582.21 million, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $599.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Helios Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

HLIO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. 612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,057. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.16. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.65%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $235,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $852,243 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $268,031,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $144,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $121,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $107,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $94,148,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

