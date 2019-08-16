$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to report $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.49 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $9.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Altice USA from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Altice USA from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. 7,267,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

In other Altice USA news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Okhuijsen sold 551,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $13,611,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 425.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,926,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,331 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $95,375,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,272,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,885,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

