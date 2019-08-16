$223.90 Million in Sales Expected for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report $223.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.00 million and the lowest is $221.80 million. California Water Service Group posted sales of $218.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full year sales of $712.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $730.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $746.33 million, with estimates ranging from $731.00 million to $773.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover California Water Service Group.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $179.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of CWT stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.84. 274,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $49,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,772.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $642,490. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 414.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

