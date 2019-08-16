25,000 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Acquired by Orinda Asset Management LLC

Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Kimco Realty accounts for about 0.6% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 39.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $63,679.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,317.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 122,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,733. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

