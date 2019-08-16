$253.13 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce $253.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.32 million to $256.01 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $221.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. 324,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,165. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $66.34.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,474,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,991 shares in the company, valued at $39,808,468.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 40,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,632,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,650.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,750 shares of company stock worth $3,837,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5,241.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

