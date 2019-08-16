2,555 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,024.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,329,391. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $527.09. 13,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,039. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $527.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $517.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.63.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

