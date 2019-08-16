$26.42 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report $26.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.27 million to $28.17 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $58.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $106.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.02 million to $111.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $112.27 million, with estimates ranging from $107.73 million to $118.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Capital Product Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

CPLP traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,515. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 973,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 508,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 78,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 148,676 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 192,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

