2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $19,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 2U by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,524,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after acquiring an additional 884,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in 2U by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,279,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,518,000 after acquiring an additional 827,915 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 130,620 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in 2U by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,539,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,958,000 after acquiring an additional 787,686 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis bought 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $498,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,738.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 154,608 shares of company stock worth $2,263,302 over the last ninety days. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.82. 50,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. 2U Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $90.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded 2U from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on 2U from $78.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

