$3.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to announce $3.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the lowest is $3.30. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $13.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,295,000 after buying an additional 420,856 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,581,000 after buying an additional 80,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,042. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $235.51 and a 52-week high of $313.43.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

