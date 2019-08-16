$41.51 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to report sales of $41.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.02 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $35.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $162.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.63 million to $164.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $172.06 million, with estimates ranging from $165.59 million to $178.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.19 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 389,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 41.04 and a current ratio of 41.04. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after buying an additional 375,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

