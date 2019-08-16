$420.85 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will post $420.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.15 million and the highest is $422.60 million. Advanced Disposal Services reported sales of $400.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, First Analysis cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE ADSW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,811. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

