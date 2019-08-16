452 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 21,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 213,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Stryker by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 346,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after buying an additional 120,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $922,374.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,708,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,431 shares of company stock worth $3,174,489 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,561. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.87. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

