$48.37 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will announce $48.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.68 million to $49.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $193.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.04 million to $195.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $249.86 million, with estimates ranging from $246.26 million to $254.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Fastly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 137,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,931,675.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 137,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,794,304.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 587,498 shares of company stock worth $11,546,419.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,696,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,771,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.76. 46,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,372. Fastly has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.