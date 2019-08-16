60,000 Shares in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) Bought by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. Anadarko Petroleum accounts for 3.4% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 154,072 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 31.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum stock remained flat at $$72.77 during midday trading on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

