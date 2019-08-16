6,600 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 61.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.76. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $112.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,761,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

