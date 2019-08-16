$69.45 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to announce $69.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.10 million and the highest is $69.80 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $63.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $269.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $269.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $282.55 million, with estimates ranging from $280.20 million to $284.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.85 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,997. The firm has a market cap of $673.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 437.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

