70,000 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Acquired by Mondrian Capital Management LLC

Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. Maxim Integrated Products makes up approximately 2.0% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $940,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. 67,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,589. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $1,964,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $61.00 target price on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 target price on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

