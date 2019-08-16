71,106 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after acquiring an additional 459,983 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $252,000. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 79,876 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.41. 27,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,316,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,584,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

