7,237 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,237 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Target stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 148,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,004. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

