7,614 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,698,000 after acquiring an additional 275,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 64,396 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,534. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $72.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SIX. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

