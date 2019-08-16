$77.66 Million in Sales Expected for Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to report $77.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.72 million. Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $67.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $327.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $332.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $361.47 million, with estimates ranging from $358.70 million to $367.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. 2,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

