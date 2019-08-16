$790,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to post $790,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $2.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780,000.00 to $6.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.60 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $38.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 3,974.23% and a negative return on equity of 96.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of KDMN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. 334,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $327.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 47.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Kadmon by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 342,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.