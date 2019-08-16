$86.17 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will post sales of $86.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.34 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $74.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $333.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $338.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $384.81 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $394.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 163,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,739. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $468.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $61,857.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $243,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 204,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,266,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

