94,640 Shares in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Rattler Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,490,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTLR. Capital One Financial began coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.42. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

