Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Up 0.4%

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and last traded at GBX 1,117.90 ($14.61), 46,167 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 158,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,114 ($14.56).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,177.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

In other news, insider Richard Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($16.36) per share, for a total transaction of £62,600 ($81,797.99).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

