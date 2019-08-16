Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Acuity Brands posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AYI shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

AYI stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.25. 7,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,671. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $173.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 121.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

