Adam K. Peterson Buys 33,416 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 33,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $279,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 27,508 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $248,122.16.

Nicholas Financial stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nicholas Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,745,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 154,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

