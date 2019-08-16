Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IOTS. ValuEngine cut Adesto Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut Adesto Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Adesto Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ IOTS opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. Adesto Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $319.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Gideon D. Intrater sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $80,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,708 shares of company stock valued at $388,653. 12.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 772.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

