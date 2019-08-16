ADMA Biologics Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 273.18% and a negative net margin of 323.54%.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADMA. Dawson James lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

ADMA opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.71. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 96.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $2,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 47.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 786,567 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biotest Divestiture Trust sold 5,813,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $21,802,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,108,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.