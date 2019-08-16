Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22), RTT News reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE AAP opened at $137.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $186.15.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. AJO LP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $27,472,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $182.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.28.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.