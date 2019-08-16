Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Sells $5,115,672.10 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 152,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $5,115,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 884,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,642,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Devinder Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $4,093,906.75.

On Thursday, May 30th, Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,614,900.50.

AMD opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,071 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,658,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,709,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

