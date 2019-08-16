AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.80. AEGON shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 61,750 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AEGON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. CL King upgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ING Group upgraded shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in AEGON by 50.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

