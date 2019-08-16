Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 412,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 913,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Aerohive Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

HIVE stock remained flat at $$4.44 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Aerohive Networks has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $254.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aerohive Networks by 57,258.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

