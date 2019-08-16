AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.29. 72,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,013. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.70%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 97,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $1,734,029.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,049. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,113. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 149.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 276.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

