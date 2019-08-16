Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alector presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,312. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.16.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $11,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,680,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,965,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

