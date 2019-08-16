Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) EVP John H. Cunningham Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) EVP John H. Cunningham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,133,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,569. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 249.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.