Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $205.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TH Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.89.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,509,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,624,356. The stock has a market cap of $417.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 72.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.