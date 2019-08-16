Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after acquiring an additional 125,866 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $10.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,177.35. 642,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,088. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $815.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,154.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

