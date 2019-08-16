Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is United Asset Strategies Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,270,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,287.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price target (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,177.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,157.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,158.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market cap of $817.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

