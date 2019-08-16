ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

APELY traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.34. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,274. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87.

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

