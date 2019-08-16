Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading 1.8% Higher

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €113.20 ($131.63) and last traded at €111.80 ($130.00), 5,733 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €109.80 ($127.67).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Amadeus FiRe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $581.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of €116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile (ETR:AAD)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

