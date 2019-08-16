American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16,538.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 979,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,819,000 after purchasing an additional 973,948 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 64.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 533,258 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Electric Power by 18.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,075,000 after purchasing an additional 481,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,292,000 after purchasing an additional 438,632 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $31,189,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $90.38 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

In related news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $112,735.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $669,398. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.