American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.19 Million

Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post sales of $28.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $28.68 million. American Software reported sales of $27.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $114.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.70 million to $116.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.91 million, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $125.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMSWA. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

In other news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $50,936.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 419,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,546,794.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,310 shares of company stock worth $353,135. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,314. American Software has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $433.33 million, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.14%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.