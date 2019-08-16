AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Director Kelly Hefner Barrett Purchases 6,000 Shares

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. 19,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,757. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after buying an additional 146,263 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

