Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Down 4.3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.46, 24,520 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,522,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $849.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew S. Boyer bought 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $192,664.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun bought 1,642,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,992,592.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,757,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 218,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 549,217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $23,772,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,302,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,709,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,747 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

