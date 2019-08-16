Amoveo Market Cap Hits $3.87 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $73.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for about $59.31 or 0.00575758 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.27 or 0.04897460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047862 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000239 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000941 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 67,001 coins and its circulating supply is 65,196 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.