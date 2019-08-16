Analysts Anticipate Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPTX. ValuEngine upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,884. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 359,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

