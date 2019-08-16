Analysts Anticipate Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.18 Million

Analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will post sales of $54.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.92 million to $57.00 million. Lonestar Resources US reported sales of $58.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year sales of $202.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.98 million to $208.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $246.78 million, with estimates ranging from $241.82 million to $254.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.44 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LONE shares. TheStreet lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LONE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.48. 2,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,525. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Lonestar Resources US has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 229,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 344.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 560,044 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

