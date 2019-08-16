Analysts Anticipate Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to Post $0.19 EPS

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 169 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,554,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 117,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,210 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,445 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 519,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 92,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVSB traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

