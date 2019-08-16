Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post $143.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.70 million and the lowest is $135.23 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $119.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $690.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.13 million to $731.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $842.99 million, with estimates ranging from $753.28 million to $943.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $38.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

NYSE STNG traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 400,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.07. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $30.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

